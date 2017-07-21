Suspect vehicle from alleged Myers Park sexual assault found, police say

(Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The suspect vehicle from an alleged attempted kidnapping and sexual assault of a Myers Park teenager was located by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Friday.

According to CMPD, officers identified the suspect vehicle and pulled over the driver. A CMPD officer at the scene confirmed to NBC Charlotte that the vehicle's license plate matched the warrants connected to an alleged assault and attempted kidnapping on Briarcliff Drive on Wednesday.

Police said the alleged incident in Myers Park happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. A witness said the victim, identified as a 17-year-old female, was on her way home from Myers Park Country Club when the alleged assault took place.

"They were a couple houses down and I just kept an eye on them," said the witness. "He started grinding on her just gyrating on her in a very sexual way.

