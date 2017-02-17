Suspect wanted in Gastonia park robbery

GASTONIA, N.C. -- Gastonia Police are searching for a man who they believe robbed a man at gunpoint outside a popular park.

Police say on Tuesday night, two men met at a convenience store along East Garrison Boulevard and then walked to Lineberger Park a few blocks away.

Officers believe one of them pulled out a gun and robbed the other man of cash and other items.

The park is popular for parents like Claire Evans who said she's not worried for her safety.

"The area feels, to me, pretty safe," Evans said. "I haven't had any problems."

George Meeks agreed with Evans, and he felt comfortable playing with his grandson at the park's playground.

"There ain't no need to stay in your house just because something happens," Meeks said. "Look at this beautiful day; why do you want to stay in your house on a beautiful day like today?"

Police are still looking for the suspect who is believed to be a younger man wearing a hoodie that's possibly a red and black checkered pattern.

Police ask anyone with information to call Gaston County Crime Stoppers at (704) 861-8000.

