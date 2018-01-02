Suspected serial arsonist still on the run

Fire engine and ambulance at night Fire engine and ambulance at night (Photo: moodboard, Custom)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The search is on for a serial arsonist who police say is terrorizing a Charlotte neighborhood.

Investigators think the same person set a series of fires in north Charlotte including one this week that sent a firefighter to the hospital.

"Wow to hear that those are intentionally set," said Vincent Lewis. "That really pisses me off."

Lewis, a father of three, says it's putting his entire neighborhood at risk and it should be a top priority.

"If there's a serial fire-setter they need to handle it immediately," said Lewis.

Cell phone video shows the huge plume of smoke just behind Lewis's house on New Year's Day. Pictures from the Charlotte Fire Department show what fire crews were up against on the 5500 block of Camp Stewart Road. Flames could be seen from across the water and smoke from what appears to be miles away.

A Charlotte firefighter sustained a second-degree burn to his hand while battling the fire. The firefighter was transported to an area hospital for treatment and later released.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information please contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Estimated property loss $5,000.

