Suspects break into woman's car, attempt to cash victim's check

Christian North and Kaitlyn Austin

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two people were arrested after police say they broke into a woman’s car and tried to cash a check drawn from her account.

According to police, Christian North and Kaitlyn Austin walked into the state Employees Credit Union in Pineville on Tuesday and attempted to cash a check. An employee of the bank contacted the victim, who stated the suspect did not have permission and the check was fraud.

The victim then went to her car and realized that it has been broken into at some point during the night. She discovered her checkbook and other items were stolen. According to police, the victim’s car was left unlocked while in the parked in her driveway.

Bank employees contacted police and officers arrested North and Austin. North was charged with larceny from auto, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen property and possession of schedule IV narcotics. Austin was charged with possession of stolen property and uttering forged instruments.

During the investigation it was also determined that Austin had been assaulted by North on October 22. He has been charged with assault inflicting serious injury for that incident, which took place in Charlotte.

