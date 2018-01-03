Suspicious package reported at Monroe shopping center

MONROE, N.C. – The parking lot of a shopping center in Monroe was evacuated Wednesday after police received reports of a suspicious package.

Monroe Police responded the Union Square Shopping Center just before 2 p.m. Deputies from the Union County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

A Union County bomb-sniffing dog gave an alert signal in reference to the package, which led officials to clear the parking lot out of precaution. A disposal team from Cabarrus County has been called to the scene and will dispose of the package Wednesday evening, police said.

Police have not identified any potential suspects in the case.

