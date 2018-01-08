SUV with toddler inside stolen from Burke Co. gas station

Nolan Lamar Weaver (Photo: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. – Three people were charged in connection with the theft of a car with an infant inside, police said.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Jack-B-Quick gas station located off Exit 116 of I-40 in Icard around 2 p.m. Sunday. Deputies were told that a Jeep had been stolen while the owner was inside the store paying for gas. The victim told police a 14-month-old child was inside when it was stolen.

A few minutes later, deputies found the stolen vehicle at a Burger King across the street. A witness at the scene gave police a description of the suspects and their vehicle. The suspects’ vehicle was later spotted in Catawba County about an hour later.

During an interview with Burke County investigators, the three suspects allegedly confessed to the crimes and were taken into custody without incident.

Nolan Lamar Weaver, 20, was charged with felony second-degree kidnapping, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods and larceny and breaking and entering.

Dallas Christopher Hopkins, 33, and Christy Leeann Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 37, were charged with felony accessory after the fact.



