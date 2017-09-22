Swastika drawn on home while family celebrates Rosh Hashana

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police are taking action after a swastika was drawn onto the door of a Jewish family's home on Rosh Hashana.

The incident happened in southwest Charlotte near Carowinds on Thursday, which also marks the Jewish New Year. The swastika was drawn onto a door along with an expletive.

"We had gone to a Rosh Hashana event last night and when we came back, we found this on our door around 6 p.m. We were shocked," said the homeowner.

CMPD says they will increase foot and bike patrols in the community, as well as conduct checks of synagogues across the Charlotte area. CMPD is also working with federal partners to determine the hate crime classification of this incident.

There is a reward of up to $1,000 for anyone with information about this incident. Call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

