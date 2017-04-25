Man involved in SWAT situation arrested more than 40 times

WCNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A man with a lengthy criminal history held police at bay at a home just outside of uptown early Tuesday morning after refusing to surrender.

Officers arrived at a home in the 1900 block of St. Mark Street to serve outstanding warrants on Demont Maurice Forte shortly after 6 a.m. They saw a person matching Forte's description inside the home and attempted to make contact. Police say Forte refused to leave the house.

SWAT responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m. Police say SWAT was called because of Forte's violent criminal history and behavior. Records show he has been arrested more than 40 times, which include numerous violent and drug related offenses. Records show he was also arrested for murder in April of 1992.

Nearby residents were evacuated as SWAT attempted to get Forte to surrender peacefully.

Shortly after 8 a.m. SWAT used what they call "energetic breaching" to gain access to the home and Forte was taken into custody.

#BREAKING @CMPD says they just used “energetic breaching” to break into the house where the barricaded person is in. More on @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/D8AnsTVJLS — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) April 25, 2017

Forte will be transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office upon completion of an interview.

