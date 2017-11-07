SWAT Power (Photo: Moxe, Custom)

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. -- County officials say a SWAT team is responding to a call of a barricaded individual in Catawba County Tuesday night.

According to Catawba County officials, the SWAT situation is taking place in Long View, just outside of Hickory. One person was shot in the incident.

Officials did not speak on the shooting victim's conditions.

