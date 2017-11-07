WCNC
Close

SWAT situation underway in Catawba County, 1 person shot

WCNC 5:28 PM. EST November 07, 2017

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. -- County officials say a SWAT team is responding to a call of a barricaded individual in Catawba County Tuesday night.

According to Catawba County officials, the SWAT situation is taking place in Long View, just outside of Hickory. One person was shot in the incident.

Officials did not speak on the shooting victim's conditions.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories