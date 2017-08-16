SWAT standoff at University City home ends peacefully

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A barricaded suspect that prompted a stand off between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police’s SWAT unit came out peacefully Wednesday morning.

CMPD's SWAT unit was called to a home in the University City area Wednesday morning on the 700 block of Potenza Drive in northeast Charlotte. The caller advised police that her relative's boyfriend, who was potentially armed, would not let her relative and children out of the home.

By 8 a.m., a large police presence was established outside of a home. Officers at the scene said a person was barricaded inside the house and SWAT agents were called.

According to CMPD, officers made contact with the suspect, 40-year-old Corey Lamont Seburn, who refused to come out of the residence and barricaded himself inside with four other occupants.

Negotiators were called into the seen and spoke with Seburn. After a brief standoff, Seburn surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. None of the occupants in the home were harmed, CMPD said.

Seburn was transported to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office for charges related to the incident.

