Teacher accused of sex crimes taught at 8 schools

John Rader. (Credit: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There are new details about the substitute teacher accused of sexually assaulting at least two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students.

Last week, John Rader was arrested for allegedly touching two young girls at Merry Oaks Elementary.

Monday, CMS confirmed Rader had worked at eight different schools across Charlotte between April 7, 2016, and January 7, 2017. Those schools include Berewick Elementary, Cotswold Elementary, First Ward Creative Arts Academy, Hawthorne Academy of Health Sciences, Sedgefield Middle School, Selwyn Elementary and Merry Oaks Elementary.

Last week Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police charged 34-year-old John Rader with six counts of indecent liberties with a child.

A two-week long investigation led detectives to believe the sub sexually assaulted two young girls at Merry Oaks Elementary-- one of whom he allegedly assaulted on “multiple occasions”.

CMS parents don’t understand how this happened.

“It is shocking as a CMS parent because typically as a volunteer I know they go through criminal background checks,” said a Berewick parent.

“I don’t know what the protocol is or how they pick substitutes, but somebody is going to need to look into it and find out what’s going on 'cause I’m sure there are probably some cases where kids aren’t speaking up because they may be scared or whatever. And there obviously wasn’t enough pressure on him for him not to try something like that,” said one father to two Merry Oaks students.

Rader is no longer teaching at the school and the investigation is ongoing.

