Teacher spots loaded gun on student at SC high school

Andrew Jackson High School (Photo: NBC Charlotte)

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. -- Two students are being considered for expulsion from a South Carolina high school after bringing a loaded gun to class.

According to officials, a teacher at Andrew Jackson High School in Kershaw spotted a pistol on a student in the classroom. The teacher alerted authorities, however, the student had already passed the gun to another classmate when the authorities tried to recover the gun.

The second student was tracked down and administrators found a loaded .380 automatic pistol and a small amount of marijuana. Both students are 17 years old are are being considered for expulsion, officials said.

When NBC Charlotte asked about the metal detectors at the high school, the district said they have them but are only used during special events. However, after this incident the school said they may change their policy.

This is the first gun found on a school campus within the county in about two years.

