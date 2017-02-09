Teacher's aide to be sentenced in hanging special needs child from belt loop

CONYERS, Ga. -- A paraprofessional is facing sentencing after being charged for hanging a 5-year-old kindergartner with special needs by his belt loop over a chalkboard in May 2016.

Antonio Cammon was fired from Shoals Creek Elementary School and charged with reckless conduct after the school’s principal found the child hanging on the chalkboard. There was another teacher and paraprofessional present in the classroom during the incident as well.

According to a spokesperson for the Rockdale County School system, the superintendent placed all three teachers involved on administrative leave and recommended their termination.

The child told his grandmother and 11Alive News that that was not the first time Cammon had done that.

The three teachers were arrested after the incident but Cammon was the only one that was charged. After 11 Alive reported on the incident, more parents came out to report other abusive accusations towards their special needs children from the same teacher’s aide.

Cammon and his attorney both claim the incident was an accident.

PHOTOS | School parapro accused of hanging child by belt loops

