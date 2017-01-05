Teen accused of stabbing man in the back four times

THINKSTOCK

CHESTER, S.C. -- Chester County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 15-year-old was accused of stabbing a man four times.

According to the incident report, a lieutenant of the Chester County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to Cedarhurst Road in Chester Wednesday night in reference to a stabbing.

Upon arrival, the responding lieutenant found 36-year-old Christoper Layne Austin lying on the floor with stab wounds in his back. He told the lieutenant that a 15-year-old stabbed him and was headed towards Richburg. Christopher was transported to the hospital.

After deputies were told to be on the lookout for a station wagon, officers located the station wagon at a gas station in Richburg which was being driven by Pamela Austin, the wife of Christopher Austin and mother of the teen. The 15-year-old was the passenger.

Both individuals were detained and brought back to the home where the lieutenant had found the stabbing victim.

Pamela told deputies that she and her son had initially come to the residence on Cedarhurst road to pick up her trailer. An argument began between the three and ended with Christopher running after the teen with a knife.

Pamela said that when Christopher fell to the ground, the teen stabbed him in the back at least four times.

This is an active developing investigation.

