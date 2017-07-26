Teen arrested in connection with car theft, break-ins

Brandon McMillon, photo submitted by CMPD.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a 17-year-old in connection with two separate cases of larceny from a vehicle and a car theft on Wednesday.

CMPD charged Brandon McMillon for his involvement in the following cases: stealing a 2007 Toyota Sienna in the 7000 block of Bonlyn Drive; entering an unlocked vehicle in the 9000 block of East W.T. Harris Boulevard and stealing personal property; and entering five vehicles and stealing personal property in the 7000 block of Snow Lane.

Based on evidence and Electronic Monitoring, CMPD said detectives were able to locate and arrest McMillon for his involvement in two cases of larceny from a vehicle and a car theft.

McMillon was charged with six counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, three counts of misdemeanor larceny, larceny of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

Anyone with additional information concerning these cases or McMillon is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

© 2017 WCNC.COM