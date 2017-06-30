Teen charged with 2016 Fourth of July murder located after cutting off electronic device

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- CMPD has located the teenage murder suspect who cut off electronic device over two weeks ago.

Ricco Doral McHam, 19, was being sought by police in mid-June after cutting off his court ordered electronic device.

McHam was previously arrested for the murder of a teen on July 4, 2016.

Last Fourth of July, officers responded to a call for a shooting on the 3600 block of Wheatley Avenue. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting but were later alerted that a vehicle had struck the entrance to an emergency room at Novant Presbyterian Hospital.

Two people were in the vehicle. Both had sustained apparent gunshot wounds, officials said.

One of the victims, 19-year-old Markas Vereen, was pronounced dead by ER staff. McHam was later arrested in connection with his death and charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

