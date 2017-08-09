Teen charged with murder of man who died in fire

Lennon Riley Henderson (Photo: Catawba County Sheriff's Office)

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. – Investigators in Catawba County arrested a teenager with the murder of a man that was found dead inside a burned home over the weekend.

Lennon Riley Henderson, 16, was charged with murder in connection with the death of 40-year-old Harry Lewis Bruner Jr. Bruner was found inside the home by emergency crews on the scene. It was revealed during the investigation that he died as a result of a gunshot wound.

Investigators said the motive for the shooting was a robbery.

