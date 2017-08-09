WCNC
Teen charged with pointing laser at CMPD chopper

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte teenager was arrested Wednesday after police said he pointed a laser at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police’s helicopter.

According to CMPD, the department’s chopper was flying in the area of Nations Ford Elementary in southwest Charlotte when they noticed a green laser targeting the helicopter. Moments later, officers were able to pull over the vehicle the suspect was in, according to CMPD.

Officers found a laser inside the vehicle and arrested Abraham Saloman Nass Romero, 18, and charged him with point a laser at an aircraft, which is a felony charge.

 

