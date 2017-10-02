Teen crashes into power pole, shuts down Albemarle Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police arrested a teen who was suspected of crashing into a pole and taking down traffic lights in east Charlotte Monday Morning.
According to Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Juan Guzman-Diaz was charged with driving after consuming under the age of 21, no operators license and reckless driving to endanger, according to Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.
The single-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Regal Oaks Drive and Albemarle Road. Guzman-Diaz was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be not life-threatening.
The crash shut down Albemarle Road for hours and is expected to cause delays.
