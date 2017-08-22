Teen dies in hospital after Lancaster shooting

Photo: file

LANCASTER, S.C. -- A teen that was shot Friday has died in the hospital after spending multiple days listed in critical condition. Officers are continuing to look for the suspect who shot him.

Authorities were alerted around 10:15 p.m. Friday that shots had been fired on the 400 block of E. Arch Street.

"Citizens reported that the shots did not originate from that area, but were most likely fired from an area south of that location," authorities said.

Shortly after, around 10:21 p.m., officers were called by Springs Memorial Hospital. The hospital staff told police that a gunshot victim had been brought to the emergency room by a private vehicle.

The victim was a 17-year-old male who had been shot once and was immediately listed in critical condition, police said. The teen was then airlifted to a hospital in Charlotte, where he remained in critical condition until Monday when he passed away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster Police at 803-283-1171 or leave an anonymous tip at 803-289-6040.

