Teen driver robbed and kidnapped at gunpoint

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There was a brutal crime involving a teen robbed and kidnapped at gunpoint.

The 19-year-old was stopped at a stop sign when the suspect pulled open his door and jumped inside.

It’s is just one of three similar cases this week. All of them happened within a few miles of each other; the most recent on Wednesday night near Beatties Ford Road.

The victim described his dramatic escape to NBC Charlotte. He says he came up with a game plan as the suspect was pointing a gun at him.

Cameron Funderburk says he looked both ways at the stop sign, but was caught off guard by the armed man who entered his car.

“He hopped in and said, ‘Give me the money’,” says Cameron.

He says the gun was pointed at his side as the suspect forced him to drive to another location.

“I remember him saying, ‘I’ll kill you if I you don’t give me anything,’” says Cameron.

The teenage victim says he tried not to panic during the frightening ride.

“I was trying to think straight, think fast, and try to come up with a game plan,” says Cameron.

He says he executed the plan when they got to the location about a minute away, where three other suspects emerged.

“I took my foot off the break and the car starting rolling, I hopped out real quick,” says Cameron. “He [the suspect] hurried up and tried to stop the car from moving and that’s when I ran.”

Cameron escaped unharmed.

There have been two other similar cases, however, just within the past week.

A 49-year-old man was hospitalized after being robbed, kidnapped, and assaulted on Beatties Ford Road. In addition to that, a 17-year-old male victim was targeted by the same types of crime at the Transit Center in Uptown.

At around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Cameron was robbed of several items, including a phone and tablet. However, his mom’s car was recovered.

“Something as simple as going to visit your friend turns into this type of situation, no parent should ever have to go through, period,” says Felicia Tucker, Cameron’s mother.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is not saying at this point whether any of the cases are connected. No arrests have been made at this point.

© 2017 WCNC.COM