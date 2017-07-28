Teen facing life in prison after brutal attack on Rock Hill mother

ROCK HILL, S.C. - Bond has been denied for Jer’Michael Davis, a 17-year-old involved in the brutal attack and armed robbery of a Rock Hill mother.

Thursday, while neighbors on Winthrop Drive were sleeping, Rock Hill police say Jer’Michael Davis, Zyon Crosby and another wanted teen were breaking into their cars.When they got to one home, the homeowner was awake.

“She saw a light on that usually wasn’t on an when she went to look she was confronted by several young men, she was resisted a little bit, said Captain Mark Bolinger. “One of them beat her with a pistol.”

The 46-year-old mother suffered with several head lacerations and broken fingers.

“She was pistol whipped, she was lucky she didn’t get knocked out,” said Bolinger.

Jer’Michael Davis was arrested early Friday morning. He’s facing 10 charges including criminal conspiracy and first degree burglary. The 17-year-old is now facing life in prison.

Meanwhile, the search continues for two suspect, one of them identified as Zyon Crosby. Police believe he was the one who beat the victim.

If you have any info on this case call Crimestoppers of York County at 877-409-4321.

