Teen pleads guilty to murder of woman with cerebral palsey & caregiver

GASTONIA, N.C. -- A Gaston County teenager pleaded guilty to the murder of a woman with cerebral palsy and her caregiver.

Jose Lopez-Rios, 19, was previously charged with two counts of first-degree murder after police found him riding around in one of the victims' car. Under a plea arrangement, Lopez-Rios pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.

Derreck Brice, 33, and Lashae Coleman, 26, were both found dead inside a Gastonia home they shared together in May 2016.

Shavion McDaniel said her cousin Lashae had cerebral palsy and Derreck was the caregiver for her and her son. When Derreck failed to pick up the boy from daycare, the family knew something was wrong. When they got to the house, the found both cousins dead.

Police quickly arrested Jose Lopez-Rios. Investigators say he was an acquaintance of Derreck, but the nature of their relationship is not clear. Family members say they don't know the suspect.

