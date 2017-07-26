Teen robs woman at gunpoint in Fort Mill suburb

FORT MILL, S.C. - The search is on for a teen accused of forcing a woman inside of her home at gunpoint, stealing several valuables.

This happened Tuesday around 6pm in Fort Mill in the Walden Park neighborhood.

Fort Mill police say as the victim got out of her car to go inside her home, a teen approached her with a gun.

He forced her inside, demanding money as he stole valuables such as jewelry and electronics.

10 minutes later, police say the suspect took the victim's car and drove away from the scene. People who live in the area are afraid.

“Everyone is nervous and upset,” one neighbor told NBC Charlotte.

"I feel like I'm going to have to talk to my kids about being approached and strangers and what they should do.”

If you have any info call the Fort Mill Police Department at 803-547-2022.



