Teen seriously injured in southeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police in southeast Charlotte are investigating after a teenager was shot inside a vehicle late Monday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of Glendora Drive and Monroe Road around 11:15 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a 17-year-old male in a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said he was taken to CMC-Main for life-threatening injuries.

17 yo is fighting for his life at CMC-Main this morning after a shooting on McMullen Way arnd 11:15 last night. Police still on scene. @wcnc — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) July 25, 2017

Investigators said the victim was meeting with someone in the 500 block of McMullen Way when his vehicle was shot into. According to police, he was able to drive a short distance onto Monroe Road before coming to a stop. A female witness, who police say was riding in the car with the victim, told officers she saw the suspect(s) running from the scene. Detectives interviewed the witness at CMPD headquarters.

CMPD’s K-9 and helicopter units were dispatched to assist with the search but were unable to locate the suspect(s). Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

