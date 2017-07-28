Teen sought in Rock Hill armed robbery

Zyon Crosby (Photo: Rock Hill Police Department)

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Detectives in Rock Hill are searching for a teenager in connection with an armed robbery near Winthrop University.

According to Rock Hill Police, investigators have received an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Zyon Crosby for an armed robbery that happened around 4 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Winthrop Drive. When officers reached the scene, they were told by a woman that she was approached by four men while trying to get out of her car and that one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

The victim told police that she dropped her stuff and tried to run. When she did, police said the victim claimed to have been hit in the back of the head by the armed man. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police said Crosby is to be considered armed and dangerous and that if you see him to call 911 immediately. You can also call York County Crime Stoppers at 877-409-4321.

© 2017 WCNC.COM