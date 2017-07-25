Teen suspect arrested after jumping onto moving train during police chase

William Mason (Photo: CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have arrested a 17-year-old who is believed to have led authorities on a dramatic chase last week that involved him leaping onto a moving train.

A high-speed chase occurred Wednesday afternoon down I-85 after officers attempted to pull over a Honda Civic that had been reported stolen.

RELATED: Police chase goes from roads to rail

Authorities attempted to stop the vehicle around the Brookshire/Hoskins Road area, but the suspect refused to pull over and rather proceeded to Wilkinson Boulevard then onto I-85 towards Gaston County.

According to officers, the suspect eventually came back into the Charlotte area and was slowed by traffic on Berryhill. When the suspect neared train tracks, he got out of the vehicle, and jumped onto a moving train in order to evade officers.

CMPD arrested William Mason, 17, Tuesday. He is facing multiple charges including resisting a public officer, riding on a train unlawfully, trespassing among others.

© 2017 WCNC.COM