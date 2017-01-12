Teen who admitted to setting 3 homes on fire to serve 25 years

YORK COUNTY, S.C. – A Clover teenager that pleaded guilty to lighting three homes on fire, including his own, was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday.

Matthew Adkins, 17, faced anywhere from 15 years to life on multiple burglary charges, and up to 15 years each on three burglary charges.

The court heart Adkins' attorney read letters from Adkins' adoptive grandparents, aunt and parents pleading for the judge to place him in a facility where he can "survive and thrive."

Adkins read his own letter where he apologized, saying he regrets what he did.

Ultimately, Adkins was sentenced to 40 years. He will serve 25 and then be placed on probation.

Adkins has already served 670 days for the arsons, which happened in March of 2015.

