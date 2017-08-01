Teens accused of attacking teenager during armed robbery

Jonathon Page (Photo: Rock Hill Police)

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Two teenagers were arrested Monday after police said they broke into a home and assaulted another teen during a robbery.

According to Rock Hill Police, officers responded to an armed robbery call in the 600 block of Annafrel Street around 3 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived on the scene, the victim, identified as a 17-year-old, told police he was playing video games in his bedroom when six men busted through the home’s front door.

The victim said the suspects busted into his bedroom and began assaulting him and threatened to use a sword on him. The victim went on to say the suspects got away with multiple back packs, shoes, the sword, and several other items.

The suspects were described as wearing a red shirt, a black shirt, and one with no shirt. One of the suspects was reportedly wearing white shoes. An officer near the scene located two males on Confederate Avenue that matched the description of the suspects. The victim was brought to the suspects, where he positively identified them as taking part in the alleged robbery.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Jonathon Page and charged him with armed robbery, first-degree burglary, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy. A 16-year-old was also arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Investigators are currently working to identify the other four suspects who may be involved in the incident. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Rock Hill Police at 803-326-3860.

