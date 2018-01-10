WCNC
Teens charged in shooting of 15-year-old in Rock Hill

WCNC 11:48 AM. EST January 10, 2018

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Three teenagers in Rock Hill were arrested overnight in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old boy Tuesday afternoon. 

According to Rock Hill Police, officers responded to a shooting on a walking trail in the area of Sunset Drive and Allen Street. The victim, only identified as a 15-year-old male, is still at Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of an injury that isn’t considered life-threatening. 

Investigators said the suspects attempted to rob the victim of marijuana and personal belongings, resulting in 17-year-old Devan Anthony Johnson shooting him. Johnson was charged with attempted armed robbery, attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, possession of a pistol by a person under 18, and simple possession of marijuana. 

Officers also charged Elijah Isaiah McKnight, 17, with attempted armed robbery, conspiracy, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, possession of a pistol under 18, and possession of a stolen pistol. 

A third suspect, identified as 18-year-old Ahlaysha Destiny Locke, was charged with attempted armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and simple possession of marijuana. 

