Teens rob 61-year-old at gunpoint, steal her car: PD

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- A 61-year old Gaston County woman had the scare of her life when two teens robbed her at gunpoint.

It was just after 8 p.m. Thursday evening at the Cameron Court apartments in Gastonia, when Elaine Blue heard a knock at the door.

“I called out to whoever it was and heard them say something. I’ve got a couple of lady friends around here that I thought, well maybe they needed something,” said Blue.

But when she opened the door, she says two teenagers pushed her inside her home and waved guns. Blue says the teens were wearing hoodies, pulled up over their heads and bandanas covering their mouths.

“My dog was just going crazy barking and he said if I didn’t shut her up he was going to kill me,” said Blue.

Blue’s dog, a pit bull mix, was gated in her room. She says she locked her in there so she didn’t jump on whoever was at the door. Unable to get past the dog where Blue keeps her belongings, she said the teens then demanded her car keys.

“They were hollering, ‘give me your car keys if you ain’t (sic) got nothing else.’ They took my car and ran it down the street and dented the front end,” said Blue.

Gastonia Police said after the teens crashed the car they took off on foot. Police say one of the suspects, who is just 16 years old, has been arrested, they are still looking for the other.

Blue wasn’t hurt in the incident, but police say she’s lucky it didn’t end worse and tonight they’re reminding everyone to never answer your door without knowing who is on the other side.

“Calling out to the individual through the door and saying who’s there and if you don’t recognize who’s there, there’s not a problem not opening the door. Also, look to see who it is through the window,” explained Captain Edward Turas with Gastonia Police Department.

Despite everything she went through, Blue says she hopes the best for the teens, saying everyone makes mistakes and everyone deserves the chance to do right.

