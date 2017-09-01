Tega Cay police search for robbery suspect

TEGA CAY, S.C. -- Police are searching for a man who burglarized the T-Mobile on Highway 160 early Tuesday morning.

Surveillance footage from the store shows a man hurling a brick through the door.

The suspect got away with hundreds of dollars worth in merchandise including iPhones, and it was all caught on camera.

The store manager says this is the third time in the past few months the store has been burglarized.

“That’s very bold, that’s all I can about that,” said Sergeant Robert Burns.

Not only was the burglar caught on surveillance footage from T-Mobile, nearby businesses such as Wal-Mart and Circle K also capturing the get-away car.

Sgt. Burns says that’s all thanks to a new initiative aimed to stop crimes at local businesses.

Police have asked stores to register their security cameras with crimereports.com so police know exactly where to go for surveillance footage when someone commits a crime.

“We cannot just jump in and get on their camera at any point,” said Sgt. Burns. “We have to have permission from the business owner. Plus you’re logged in to a community website with the rest of the business owners so everyone can communicate.”

If you have any information about this crime, call the Tega Cay Police Department at 803-548-0340.

