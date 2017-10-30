Third NC prison worker dies following attempted escape

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A third North Carolina Department of Public Safety worker has died as a result of injuries sustained during an attempted inmate escape earlier this month.

According to NCDPS, correctional officer Wendy Shannon died Monday evening at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital from injuries she suffered October 12 at Pasquotank Correctional Institute.

“Our hearts are broken at the passing of Officer Shannon,” said Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks. “Our deepest condolences go out to the Shannon family during this difficult time.”

Two other employees were killed during the attempted escape. Prison officials said inmates started a fire at the prison sewing plant. Two other employees were hospitalized and four inmates were treated for injuries.

