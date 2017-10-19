Third teen suspect charged with murder of college baseball star

Demonte McCain (Photo: CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A third teen suspect has been arrested and charged in the murder of a local college baseball star.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police charged 17-year-old Demonte McCain Thursday with the murder of Zachary Joseph Finch.

Officials said McCain was arrested after evidence gathered by homicide detectives led them to identify him as a suspect. Following an interview, McCain was charged with murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

McCain is the third teenager to be charged in the murder of Finch. In July, a 15-year-old was charged and a second suspect turned himself in shortly after.

Detectives said the suspects met Finch through a popular mobile app to sell a phone. CMPD did not release the information of the two suspects initially charged due to their age, but they did say they were taken to a juvenile detention facility.

The arrests shed light on the mysterious murder that occurred in June.

Authorities previously said they believe that the murderers were strangers who connected with Finch over the 'LetGo' app. Finch was planning on buying a cell phone but during the transaction he was shot and killed.

Finch had a full ride baseball scholarship at the University of Cumberlands in Kentucky.

© 2017 WCNC.COM