Three arrested on drug charges after undercover Lincolnton sting

Johnson, Dana Wilson (Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

LINCOLNTON, N.C. -- Three people have been arrested and charged with a total of 20 felony drug charges and one misdemeanor after an undercover sting by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

According to detectives, undercover and surveillance techniques were used to purchase drugs during an investigation into methamphetamine and heroin sales. The Sheriff's Office says three individuals were arrested in unrelated cases.

Larry Jermaine Gibbs, 32, was charged with three felony counts of sell and deliver of a controlled substance after detectives seized several grams of heroin from the man. Gibbs was also charged with five felony counts of possession with intent to sell.

Dana Wilson Johnson, 44, was charged with three felonies related to illegal drug circumstances. Jesse James Trent, 40, was charged with three felony counts.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Narcotics unit urges citizens with any information concerning drug related activity to call 704-736-8606.

Trent, Jesse James (Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

Gibbs, Larry Jermaine (Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

