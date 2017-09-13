Trailer full of camping supplies stolen from Lincoln Co. church

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. – Lincoln County deputies are investigating after a trailer was stolen from a church earlier this week.

Deputies were dispatched to the Real Life Community Church on NC 27 Tuesday after officials reported the theft of an enclosed trailer that was last seen at the church on September 10.

According to investigators, surveillance video showed a white pickup truck, possibly a Ford F250, pulling into the driveway and backing up to the trailer before the driver hooked up to the trailer and left. Police believe there are at least two suspects involved and one of the suspects was dropped off earlier in the night to cut the lock. It only took the thieves about two minutes to pull make their getaway, police said.

The trailer is described as a 14-foot white and chrome trailer with camping supplies. It has the name of the church, Real Life Community Church, on both sides in large green letters.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

