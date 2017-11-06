Trial set to begin for man charged with DWI, hitting & killing woman

Gregory Wheeling (Photo: CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The criminal trial for an alleged drunk driver who hit and killed a 28-year-old woman in South End in January 2016 is expected to begin Monday.

Gregory Wheeling, 30, is charged with driving while impaired and aggravated felony death by vehicle. He entered a not guilty plea.

After attending the Panthers home playoff game in January 2016, Kelli Putnam and her boyfriend were walking to Mac’s Speed Shop on South Boulevard. CMPD said Putnam stepped into the road, where she was struck and killed by a car driven by Wheeling.

Police said Wheeling was drunk. After some digging, research showed Wheeling was charged with DWI in 2009.

Mac’s Speed Shop debuted a new patio in the spring of 2016. It was dedicated to Putnam, a former employee.

