Triple homicide investigation underway in Richmond Co.

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. -- Officials are investigating a triple homicide Monday morning in Ellerbe.

Authorities say three people were killed in a domestic situation overnight in the small town, which is just north of Rockingham.

Steve William Smith, 40, is facing numerous charges including three counts of murder.

Smith had been dating Latasha Durham, 38, for over 20 years and had three children together. According to police, Smith shot and killed his longtime girlfriend as well as her brother Samuel Durham, 42, and mother, Gloria Durham, 68.

The incident occurred inside the home while the couple's three children were there. The children are currently staying with family members who say they are 'okay.'

Friends and family that knew Latasha and Smith are calling their relationship rocky.

NBC Charlotte's Richard DeVayne spoke to a friend that was one of the first to come to the house following the shooting. He said he knew immediately the three individuals were dead and the most shocking piece was knowing the children were inside the home and probably saw what happened.

The Sheriff's Department is expected to provide an update around 8 a.m. Monday.

