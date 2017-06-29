Triple shooting in Lancaster Co. leaves one dead, two injured

LANCASTER, S.C. - Lancaster police have confirmed that one person has died and two others have been injured following a triple shooting at an apartment complex late Thursday.

Several police responded to the scene at the Palmetto Place Apartments in Lancaster, South Carolina.

One person was found dead at the scene by police as a result of the shooting.

Sources say one person was airlifted to be treated for serious injuries and one person was treated on the scene.

At this time, police are still looking for at least one suspect who fled on foot following the shooting.

