(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- North Carolina Highway Patrol says a trooper was involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Gaston County.

NCHP has confirmed a trooper-involved shooting off Highway 74 near the Highway Patrol Office in Gastonia.

District Attorney Locke Bell says a person on probation was pulled over by a state trooper; when the trooper approached the vehicle, Bell says the man tried to drive off via a grassy hill.

That's when, Bell says, the vehicle ended up backing down the hill, pinning the trooper between the suspect's vehicle and a second vehicle. The trooper fired at the suspect.

The suspect is in the hospital receiving 'non-fatal' treatment for injuries.

The trooper was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Investigators said late Tuesday night that the suspect did have a semi-automatic weapon in his car at the time of the incident.

“This incident again reminds us of the dangers our Troopers face every day while trying to keep us safe,” said Colonel Bill Grey, commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. “While we are saddened that the driver was injured, I am thankful that our member was not hurt.”

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

Scene of a NC trooper involved shooting in Gastonia. We're told it happened during a traffic stop. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/5bvXczPc4o — Savannah Levins (@LevinsReports) December 27, 2016

We're working to gather more details. Stay with WCNC.com for the latest.

Copyright 2016 WCNC