Troopers searching for driver who hit, injured 11-year-old

LANCASTER, S.C. – It was a tragic night on the roads in Lancaster County Thursday, with two serious crashes just hours apart.

In one crash, a 20-year-old skateboarder was killed. In the other case, a hit-and-run driver badly injured a child. Now, police are looking for the suspect in the hit and run.

NBC Charlotte talked to a witness to the hit-and-run crash. He said he found the 11-year-old boy in a ditch about 25 feet from where the car hit him.

“I seen (sic) the little kid, cutting flips,” says Robbie Johnson. “That broke my heart for a person not to stop for a kid, they would probably stop for a deer.”

The hit-and-run happened at around 8:15 p.m. on Evans Drive just south of Lancaster. The South Carolina State Highway Patrol provided a flyer of the type of car they’re looking for: a Ford Mustang between the years 1994 and 2004 that could have front-end damage from the collision.

“The crash was so loud, I thought the car hit the trailer,” said neighbor Candy Henry.

Neighbors said they’ve seen too many cars speeding in the area.

“Since they paved this road, speed has gotten worse already, and I’m thankful that it’s paved, but the speed is just too bad,” said Henry.

Hours after the hit-and-run, a 20-year-old skateboarder was killed and a bicyclist injured in another crash not far away. It happened around 11:55 p.m. on Lynwood Drive. The skateboarder, Carlos Lorenzo Velasco of Lancaster, was taken to the hospital where he died.

Authorities say the two people hit by the car on Lynwood Drive did not have lights or reflective gear. The driver in that case will not face any criminal charges.

Meanwhile, neighbors on Evans Drive hope the hit and run suspect will be caught and goes to jail.

“Scum of the earth, scum,” said Henry.

Johnson says the 11-year-old was conscious immediately after the crash.

“He was trying to grab me and get up, I was like, ‘Look stay here please stay down’,” says Johnson.

Johnson and the rest of the neighbors are anxiously hoping the little boy pulls through.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says anyone with information about the hit and run should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888- CRIME SC.

