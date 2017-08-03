Truck crashes into fence at Charlotte Douglas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck that crashed into a fence near Charlotte Douglas International Airport Friday morning.

According to CMPD, a pickup truck ran off the road along Wallace Neel Road near the intersection with Walkers Ferry Road. When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, the driver was missing, CMPD said.

The Vehicle ran off the road and hit the fence. The fence was damaged in the incident pic.twitter.com/QUtGZfrMdU — Pierre Simmons (@PierreSimmons2) August 4, 2017

As a precaution, CMPD’s K-9 unit was dispatched and is currently searching to make sure the suspect is not injured. Officials are investigating to determine if this was a deliberate attempt to access the airport.

Investigators said the incident appears to be a simple hit-and-run accident.

