Two arrested and charged for string of armed robberies

(Photo: CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- CMPD have arrested and charged two for their involvement in a string of armed robberies.

Detectives identified and located 47-year-old Thomas Lindsey Wednesday where they interviewed and then charged him with multiple counts related to local business robberies.

Police say they also arrested 24-year-old Fernando Carrillo-Hernandez. After interviewing Carrillo-Hernandez, officials charged him what they believe is an involvement in robbing nine businesses.

Both suspects are in the custody of Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

CMPD previously asked for the public's help in identifying two individuals wanted for their involvement in the robberies and released the following photos.

(Photo: CMPD)

(Photo: CMPD)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2016 WCNC