Two charged for three armed robberies in two locations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has charged 16-year-old Olvin Rivera-Lopez and 25-year-old Juan Alberto Flores for their involvement in a series of armed robberies.

The first robbery took place on September 2, 2016 when the two robbed Tienda La Una on Central Avenue at gunpoint.

The second crime occurred on September 9, 2016, where three suspects robbed the La Pachuquena on S. Tyron Street at gunpoint.

The final crime occurred on October 14, 2016 where two suspects robbed La Villa on Freedom Drive at gunpoint.

Information and evidence gathered during the course of the investigation led detectives in identifying Rivera-Lopez and Flores as the suspects in these three case. On December 30, 2016, the Huntersville Police Department notified CMPD’s Armed Robbery Unit that they had arrested them in connection to a Spanish store robbery in their jurisdiction.

Additional charges are forthcoming. This is an ongoing, active investigation.



