Two charged in Ballantyne meth bust

Jesse Crane (Photo: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Two people were arrested after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police found meth and drug paraphernalia inside a Ballantyne townhouse.

Officers charged Jesse Crane and Shane Ardner for various drug charges after busting through a home off Longstone Lane.

A neighbor, who asked not to be identified out of concern for her safety, said she and other neighbors previously complained and filed reports about drug activity at the home.

She said about 60 officers were in the neighborhood to execute the search warrant.

"CMPD, search warrant! CMPD, search warrant," she recalled officers screaming. "Then they broke open the door."

Alyssa Perez said it's frightening that the arrests happened so close to her family's home.

"My kids are outside all the time," she said. "If something would've happened, that's just really scary."

As of Friday afternoon, Crane was still listed in custody at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Jail records had no listing for Ardner.

© 2017 WCNC.COM