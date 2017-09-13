Two charged with robbing Rock Hill man of rent money at gunpoint

L-R: Tremaine Harris, Dyquan Austin (Photo: Rock Hill Police)

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Two men were arrested after police said they robbed a Rock Hill man at gunpoint Tuesday evening.

According to Rock Hill Police, officers responded to a reported armed robbery in the 200 block of Wall Street around 6:30. The victim, a 42-year-old man, said he was robbed at gunpoint for his rent money.

Officers were able to locate one of the suspects in a gray Kia sedan not far from where the alleged robbery occurred. One of the suspects, identified as Tremaine Harris, 24, jumped from the vehicle while it was rolling and ran. Harris was arrested at the scene and the stolen money was recovered, investigators said. Harris was charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, possession of a gun during a violent crime, and failure to stop for blue lights and siren.

The second suspect, identified as Dyquan Austin, 23, was arrested after officers spotted him on Wall Street. Austin was charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a gun during a violent crime.

