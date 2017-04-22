Two Elon football players charged with peeping

(L) Jeremiah Bridges (R) Khalil Moore Pics. Alamance Co. Jail (Photo: Custom)

ELON, N.C. -- Two starting Elon University football players have been arrested and charged with peeping.

The two players, Khalil Idris Moore and Jeremiah Narvell Bridges were arrested Friday night.

Moore and Bridges are charged with Felony Secret Peeping. Both have $15,000 bonds.

According to the university, the students created a photographic video using a laptop located in a dorm room in the Danieley Center. The incident happened on January 15 but the students were arrested on Friday.

Chris Rash, Associate Director of Athletic Communications said both the players have been suspended from the team.

Bridges led the team in receiving yards in 2016 and Moore was third on the team in tackles.

