Two hospitalized after shooting in north Charlotte

WCNC 8:23 PM. EDT September 29, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Medic has confirmed that two people were seriously injured in a shooting in north Charlotte Friday night.

A large police presence has gathered after officers answered a call of gunshots heard at the 2300 block of Augusta Street.

At least one victim in the shooting sustained life-threatening injuries. Another person's injuries were considered serious by Medic.

Stick with WCNC.com as NBC Charlote's Savannah Levins gather the latest info from the scene.

