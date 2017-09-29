Two hospitalized after shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Medic has confirmed that two people were seriously injured in a shooting in north Charlotte Friday night.
A large police presence has gathered after officers answered a call of gunshots heard at the 2300 block of Augusta Street.
At least one victim in the shooting sustained life-threatening injuries. Another person's injuries were considered serious by Medic.
Stick with WCNC.com as NBC Charlote's Savannah Levins gather the latest info from the scene.
