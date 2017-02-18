Two hospitalized in Salisbury shooting

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Two victims were shot on S. Shaver Street around 8 p.m. Friday night in Salisbury.

Salisbury Police were called to S. Shaver Street after reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, they found that two people had been shot. There were also bullet holes in cars parked in a yard on the 500 block of S. Shaver as well as a house on the 300 block of S. Shaver.

The two victims, Christopher Evans, 26, and Edwina Agnew, 36, suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Evans and Agnew were taken to Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center and then transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for further treatment.

There is not any information about a suspect at this time.

Salisbury Police are actively working the crime scene.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.



