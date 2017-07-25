Two men shot during attempted robbery, police say

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

LANCASTER, S.C. – Detectives in Lancaster are investigating after two men were shot during an attempted robbery Tuesday night.

According to Lancaster Police, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 800 block of Woodland Drive just before 9 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined that the two men were working on a vehicle in the front yard when they were approached by four other men. Police said those men attempted to rob the two men before shooting them. One of the victims is in critical condition, while the other suffered what police believe are minor injuries.

Police said the suspects may be driving a dark-colored sedan that was parked along Pine Street Tuesday. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 803-289-6040.

